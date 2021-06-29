Willie Revillame speaks up on reported rift with John Lloyd Cruz

Willie Revillame has addressed rumors that he had issues with actor John Lloyd Cruz pending their planned sitcom project in the Kapuso network.

The controversial TV host reportedly backed out from a sitcom he planned for the award-winning actor with Kapuso actress Andrea Torres.

Many were initially delighted that John Lloyd Cruz will make a TV comeback via sitcom to be produced by Kuya Wil after years of showbiz hiatus.

But hopes started to fade when Willie announced that his WBR Productions will pull out from financing the show.

In an interview with showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin, Willie denied reports that there had been a conflict between him and the actor.

“Ano ba? Nananahimik ako dito, bakit ba nila ako idinadamay sa mga issue kay John Lloyd?” he said.

The host also denied reports that he had been disappointed with the A-list actor’s behavior in an after-party of an online shopping platform.

Willie explained that he was simply busy in his hosting duties for his variety program Wowowin as well as his charitable endeavors.

“Para na nga akong binugbog pagkatapos kong makipag-meeting, tapos, may mga inaasikaso pa ako sa sa pang-ayuda sa mga kababayan natin,” Willie said.

Moreover, he is also hand on the construction of his hotels in Tagaytay and Mindoro.