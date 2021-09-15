Zambales bet withdraws from Miss Universe Philippines due to dengue fever

Joanna Marie Rabe of Zambales has withdrawn from the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 contest due to dengue fever.

The 26-year-old posted that due to the dengue fever earlier this week her doctors advised her to spend more time recovering.

Her fans and supporters however hope that Jo would continue her pageant journey next year.

The Miss Universe Philippines coronation ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 25.