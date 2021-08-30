Miss Universe Philippines assures three spots for candidates with most fan votes

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) has said that the fan votes don’t guarantee a place in the beauty contest to put at rest any controversies involving the pageant.

The MUPH posted on its Facebook page, “the Final 30 is composed of 27 delegates selected by the MUPH panelists and 3 delegates who receive the highest votes from the Save 3 for the Final 30 online poll.”

“The basis for selection is ALL of their performances in the four previous challenges and the interview challenge. It is based solely on performances and NOT on the fan votes. High fan votes in the previous challenges does not guarantee placement.”

A group of panelists will determine who makes it to the final 30 based on their overall performances and they will not consider fan votes in their decision or score.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, other Miss Universe PH bets do ‘runway challenge’

“Voting is completely voluntary and is not a requirement to advance to the next round. So it is possible for a delegate to make it into the Top 30 completely on her own merit. However, if fans want to help secure a spot for their favorite in the Final 30, they can cast votes for them.

Delegates who garner the top three highest fan votes from August 22 ’til August 31 at 11:59 pm will automatically advance to the Final 30,” the MUP said.

“After midnight, when voting will have been closed, we will know who the lucky fan favorites are. Technically, 27 delegates are chosen by the MUPH panelists and 3 advance through fan-favorite votes.”

Over the weekend, the following contestants won different challenges:

Maria Corazon Abalos of Mandaluyong City won the Headshot Challenge and in the fan vote race for this challenge, she ranked fifth to Masbate’s Kirsten Danielle Delavin.

READ ON: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz emerge as early fan favorites for 2021 Miss Universe Philippines crown

Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City won the Introduction Video challenge. However, in the fan vote race in this category, Bea did not make it to the Top 15. In the Casting Video Challenge, she landed on the leader board at 15th place.

Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Cebu Province won the online poll for the Runway Challenge.

Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan won the Casting Video Challenge and the fan poll in this category.

Victoria Velasquez Vincent of Cavite won the Interview Challenge and catapulted herself to the top of this category after breaking into the leader board of the Casting Video Challenge.

Following the counting of fan votes, Top 3 aspirants with the highest number of votes will be declared and together with the 27 top-scoring delegates from all five challenges they will make the Final 30 that will comprise this year’s batch of official candidates. (AW)