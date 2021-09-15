Amid backlash, Ate Gay says Vice Ganda did not pay his entire hospital bill

Ate Gay has apologized to Vice Ganda for being dragged again in another controversy involving him and his recent political posts.

Some netizens even say that Vice should not have helped the comedian when he was seeking help while being hospitalized.

Ate Gay said that Vice helped him during his ordeal but the comedian did not entirely pay his entire hospital bill.

Ate Gay even listed the people who helped him during his hospital situation.

“Paolo Ballesteros (P30K), Beks Battalion (P30K), Teri Onor (P20K), Vice Ganda (P20K), Ogie Alcasid (P10k), at Ogie Diaz (P10K),” Ate Gay said.

The bulk of the bill, however, was shouldered by his sister.

“Laging pinagdidikit yung mukha ko at ni Vice Ganda. Nahihiya ako kay Vice,” Ate Gay said.

“Actually, tumulong si Vice. Sabi ko nga, di ba, maliit at malaking halaga ay tulong. Oo, tinulungan ako. Pero nga, ang feeling ko, yung mga namba-bash sa akin, parang feeling nila si Vice yung nagbayad ng bill sa ospital,” he told Ogie Diaz.

Ate Gay was bashed after posting that people should not always blame the government.

“Matuto kayong sumagot nang malumanay para naman napapakinggan yung mga hinaing niyo din sa buhay. Matuto kayong sumagot nang magandang pananalita. Paano kayo sasagutin nang maayos kung ang pagsasalita niyo hindi maayos? Hindi naman ako nangingialam sa mga opinyon niyo. Huwag niyo rin pakialaman ang opinyon ko,” Ate Gay said. (TDT)