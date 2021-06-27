Ate Gay thankful for financial help from friends Ogie Diaz, Vice Ganda

Comedian Ate Gay said he was thankful for the financial help he has received from Vice Ganda, Ogie Diaz, and fellow comedians when he suffered from a rare illness last April.

Ate Gay, Gil Morales in real life, was hospitalized last April due to pneumonia and diabetes.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz’s YouTube vlog, Ate Gay revealed he also suffered toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), a rare and life-threatening adverse skin reaction to medication.

Ate Gay also took the opportunity to thank Diaz who extended help to him.

“Thank you so much, talagang tinatanong mo anong nangyari sa akin, anong sakit ko,” Ate Gay.

“Hindi ka naghintay na hingan. Nagbigay ka kusa dahil alam mo naman na isa ako sa mga wala namang ipon masyado,” tge comedian added.

During the interview, Diaz asked Ate Gay if he already met Vice Ganda who also offered helped despite the issue between them.

It can be recalled that Ate Gay backed out from the celebrity edition of Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2019 due to issues with management of noontime show It’s Showtime.

This caused a rift between the comedian and It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda.

“Nagpapasalamat ako dahil nakarating sa kanya na nasa ospital ako at walang kaabog-abog na tutulong daw siya,” Ate Gay revealed.

“At tumulonh naman siya,” Diaz asked.

“Tumulong naman siya at ayun, nagpapasalamat ako. Sa kabila ng mga nangyari sa akin sa Showtime, naramdaman ko yung puso niya, sa puso ng mga kaibigan mo sa showbiz,” Ate Gay said.

Meanwhile, Ate Comedian thanked her fellow comedians who also helped her despite the challenges brought by the pandemic to stand up comedians and comedy bars.

“Andun sila, nagparamdam sila lahat sa akin…Yung mga binigay lang nila, yun yung mga nasa akin,” the comedian said. (RA)

Watch the interview here: