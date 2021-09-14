K Brosas admits being back to zero after house contractor ‘swindles’ PHP7 million

Singer-comedienne K Brosas could not help but feel emotional after filing a case against her contractor for her dream house.

Brosas claimed that her house contractor allegedly abandoned the project for almost one year now.

“Hindi ko na po alam kung nasaan na yung contractor ng bahay ko,”

she said in a media briefing.

Brosas said that she already gave a total of PHP7 million for the house project. She worked hard for it to give the whole amount within a year. But the contractor left the project with only 35 percent completed.

“Pinag-ipunan ko yun at wala akong loan. Pamana ko dapat sa anak ko yung house,” she added.

The comedienne recalled: “Na-stress ako at nagka-panic attack na ako dahil sa kanya. One year na ako nakikipag-usap sa kanila na baka kung puwede isauli na lang yung pera pero walang nangyari.

“Binisita ko yung bahay na ipinagagawa ko after the pandemic. Nanghina ako noong nakita ko yung property, hindi ko alam kung anong nangyari, kung bakit nagkaganu’n.

“Napakasimple lang po ng bahay, wala pong swimming pool, para sa amin lang po ng anak ko. Ang pinaghandaan ko lang po du’n, ‘yung walking closet, tapos ‘yung mala-spa ng banyo.

Brosas did not name the contractor. She also did not disclose the nature of the complaint but admitted that she is now back to zero to earn the money to finish the house.

“Now I am back to zero at nag-iipon na naman uli ako para maipagawa ko na ang bahay ko,” she said.