Paolo Contis: Yen Santos was ‘never the reason’ behind breakup with LJ Reyes

Actor Paolo Contis on Wednesday said Yen Santos was “never the reason” for his recent breakup with LJ Reyes.

Addressing for the very first time his breakup with Reyes, Contis said that contrary to speculations, Santos was not the reason for his split with Reyes.

“She was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu ano,” Contis said.

Contis, however, admitted inviting Yen Santos to Baguio but insisted that the actress went there only “as a friend.”

“When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip,” Contis said.

“Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he added.

Contis likewise admitted that third party was involved in their breakup.

“Aaminin ko, naging marupok at gago ako sa ilang taon naming pagsasama. I’m not proud of it. For that, I’m sincerely sorry. I’m truly ashamed of my actions,” Contis said.

At the end of his lengthy statement, Contis apologized to Reyes and said that he respects her decision to bring their kids with her to the United States.

“To LJ, I’m very sorry. For everything. Sa lahat lahat,” Contis said.

“I will work on making myself a better person and learning from this. But for now, please respect our privacy and pray for us. Ngayon kung hindi pa po kayo pagod, please direct all your hate and bashings at me. No one else deserves it, ako lang,” he added. (NM)