Paolo Contis admits inviting Yen Santos to Baguio 

Actor Paolo Contis admitted Wednesday that he invited Yen Santos to Baguio but insisted that the actress went there only “as a friend”.

In a lengthy statement following his breakup with LJ Reyes, Contis said that when the former went to the United States with their kids, he went to Baguio and invited Santos to talk.

“When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip,” Contis said.

“Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he added.

Nonetheless, Contis stressed that Santos was “never the reason” for his split with Reyes.

“She was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu ano,” Contis said.

However, Contis admitted that third party was involved in their breakup.

“Aaminin ko, naging marupok at gago ako sa ilang taon naming pagsasama. I’m not proud of it. For that, I’m sincerely sorry. I’m truly ashamed of my actions,” Contis said.

Contis said he respects Reyes’ decision to go to the US with their children but hopes that the two of them could talk at the proper time.

“Madami pang kailangan pag usapan pero sa amin na lang ni LJ yun at sana respetuhin niyo yun,” Contis said.

“I’m sorry sa lahat ng nadamay sa issue na to. I want to apologize to Lian and the kids, na nagulo na naman ang tahimik na buhay dahil sa akin. I’m sorry to my Mom. Please don’t worry about me too much. I’m sorry to my team na hindi na nakakatulog dahil sa akin,” he added.