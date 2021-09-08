‘Naging marupok ako’: Paolo Contis admits third party as reason for breakup with LJ Reyes

Actor Paolo Contis has admitted Wednesday that a third party was involved in his breakup with LJ Reyes, but cleared actress Yen Santos as the reason for the split.

Contis broke his silence in a two-part statement addressing allegations on their breakup.

“Aaminin ko, naging marupok at gago ako sa ilang taon naming pagsasama. I’m not proud of it. For that, I’m sincerely sorry. I’m truly ashamed of my actions,” Contis said as he talked about the involvement of a third party in the breakup.

Contis, however, said that Santos—who many claim to be involved in the breakup “was never the reason” for the split.

“She was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu ano,” Contis said.

Nonetheless, Contis admitted inviting Santos during his trip to Baguio when Reyes went to the United States with their kids.

“I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din,” Contis said.

“She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he added.

Contis said he respects Reyes’ decision to go to the US with their children but hopes that the two of them could talk at the proper time.

“Madami pang kailangan pag usapan pero sa amin na lang ni LJ yun at sana respetuhin niyo yun,” Contis said.

“I’m sorry sa lahat ng nadamay sa issue na to. I want to apologize to Lian and the kids, na nagulo na naman ang tahimik na buhay dahil sa akin. I’m sorry to my Mom. Please don’t worry about me too much. I’m sorry to my team na hindi na nakakatulog dahil sa akin,” he added.