Huawei’s brand-new painting app, GoPaint, will be released soon, bringing users a delightful creation experience

It is reported that Huawei will launch a new self-developed painting app for tablets called GoPaint. Huawei’s official account also kicked off the warm-up of the GoPaint app and noted “Creation begins here! The most powerful Huawei-developed app GoPaint is coming, see you on 7 May!” According to sources, the app comes equipped with a wealth of brushes and brings easy-to-use features for painting.

As the industry’s first smart device vendor to launch a self-developed painting app, Huawei has gained valuable insights into the creative needs of consumers. Adhering to the core concept of “Creation of Beauty”, Huawei aims to enhance user experience through technological innovation, enabling everyone to enjoy the fun of artistic creation.

The success of the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, launched by Huawei in 2023, demonstrates widespread enthusiasm for digital art. Now, the GoPaint app, developed by Huawei, with all the features of a professional tool with intuitive ease of use, promises an exceptional creative experience. The GoPaint app will undoubtedly strengthen the appeal of Huawei tablets within the artistic community and significantly enhance their creative workflows.

With a decade of experience in the tablet market, Huawei has developed strong hardware expertise and industry-leading tablet technologies. Products like the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″, which features the industry’s first large flexible OLED display and seamless integration with the NearLink-powered HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), offering an impressive 10,000+ pressure sensing levels proved to be popular among users. By combining its innovative hardware-software architecture with a powerful app like GoPaint, Huawei seeks to be a trailblazer in the world of creation.

It is speculated that Huawei will release the GoPaint app at the HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch on May 7th. This app will bring a powerful suite of painting tools. Huawei has also worked with a top art team to develop this app to ensure a rich selection of brushes, and other smart and user-friendly features for painting. Thanks to a comprehensive set of tutorials, even beginner users can gradually master advanced painting skills with the GoPaint app. What other surprises might GoPaint bring? Let’s wait and see On May 7th.