‘Worth fighting for’: Sharon Cuneta pens heartfelt message for Kiko Pangilinan on anniversary

Megastar Sharon Cuneta penned a heartfelt message to her husband former Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

On her Instagram account, she shared a photo of her and Pangilinan.

“Happy 28th Wedding Anniversary to my “Sutart,” “neybor,” “playmate,” number 1 fan, cheerleader – the best Dad to our children and the best husband,” she said.

Cuneta said that while they experienced challenges in their relationship, they both managed to overcome it.

“Though we’ve experienced some ‘turbulence’ in our marriage, and it hasn’t always been easy being married to each other, we both know that WE are always worth fighting for,” she wrote.

“Thank you for loving me, loving us the way you do. I love you so very much,” she added.

Kiko didn’t miss the opportunity to also greet his wife.

“Happy 28th, my sweetheart. Truly, our 28 years is a testament that God is a faithful, miraculous, healing and loving God,” said Pangilinan.

“I will protect you fiercely, fight for you with all my might, shield you from harm’s way, cheer you on, care for you tenderly, honor you unfailingly and love you deeply and with all my heart now and for always,” he added.