New check format for PH banks to roll out on May 01

The Philippine Clearing House Corporation (PCHC) has announced that the implementation of the new format of bank checks will roll out on May 01, 2024.

According to a memo issued by the PCHC in August 2023, “Old Format Checks” will no longer be accepted for clearing effective on the specified date, with a few exceptions:

1. Post-Dated Checks (PDCs) accepted and stamped “Warehoused” by banks before May 1, 2024.

2. PDCs without a “Warehoused” stamp but bearing or printed with a Unique Identification Code indicating receipt by banks (for warehousing) before February 11, 2019.

3. Manager’s Check/Cashier’s check issued by clearing banks, bearing the “Waiver Statement” and featuring required elements before the issuance of CICS OM No. 19-030.

4. Checks dated April 30, 2024, or earlier, presented for deposit or encashment before the 180th day from the date of issuance.

So, what changed?

1. Date Format: The date of issuance is in a standardized numeric format, following the MM-DD-YYYY sequence as indicated in the guide below the date line.

2. White Boxes: Each character of the date of issuance is placed in an individual white box.

3. Peso Sign Placement: The Peso Sign is positioned outside the boxed space designated for the Amount in Figures.

4. Boxed Spaces: White boxed spaces are provided for both the Amount in Figures and Signature/s of the Issuer/s.