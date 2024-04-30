Hotel101 reaches Japan, Spain, and USA

Hotel 101 is a Silver/Bronze Sponsor for the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) where they will offer exclusive deals and special offers available only during the PPIE event.

Hotel101 is a Filipino brand that started in 2016. Its goal was to expand globally, and in 2021, it had its breakthrough when it developed a property in Niseko, Japan, and embarked on two additional international ventures in 2023, exploring the real estate market in Madrid, Spain, and Los Angeles, USA.

Many investors delving into real estate wanted the investment minus operational concerns. That’s where Hotel101 comes in. The company handles property management, repairs, and maintenance, while unit owners receive a share of the gross room revenues. Owners also received the perks of ten complimentary nights per unit at any Hotel101 worldwide. And because of the way Hotel 101 operates, that’s how the brand became well known: “Just buy a unit, and we’ll take care of it.”

Hotel101-Niseko has 482 rooms in Hokkaido, Japan, near Niseko’s renowned ski destination. Guests can relish an array of amenities, including all-day dining, a gym, a convenience store, a hot mineral bath, a sauna, an indoor pool, a children’s playground, shuttle service to ski slopes, and more. The property is set against the backdrop of Mount Yotei and Grand Hirafu ski slopes, allowing guests to immerse themselves in breathtaking views.

The hotel is slated for completion in 2026, aiming to become one of the area’s largest value hotels, providing comfort, convenience, and accessibility to travelers year-round.

Aside from Hotel101-Niseko, there is also the Hotel101-Madrid. The company aims to make the property become one of the city’s largest hotels, with 680 rooms as well as facilities and amenities to enjoy. For instance, the property also has several dining options, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a business center, function rooms, and a children’s playground.

The property is located in Valdebebas, near key landmarks and a transport hub. Investors will soon witness the commencement of the hotel’s construction in 2024 to coincide with the return of the F1 Grand Prix to Madrid.

Niseko and Madrid are not the only places that Hotel101 has targeted. It is also looking into Los Angeles, USA close to downtown LA and LAX in the lively Westlake North District, overseeing the great view of the city skyline.

