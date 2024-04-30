Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW, DOLE to hold labor day job fairs

File photo (Courtesy: Official Gazette)

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will be conducting its Labor Day Jobs Fair on Wednesday, May 1st, at the Robinsons Galleria Ortigas Center.

In a statement, the DMW said that 18 licensed recruitment agencies are participating in the activity with over 4,000 job offerings.

DMW Foreign Employment and Welfares Services cluster Officer-in-Charge Felicitas Bay and Assistant Secretary Levinson C. Alcantara will open the fair.

It’s also the first job fair that will be held under the leadership of newly minted DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac.

In line with this, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will also hold a job fair in over 90 areas nationwide on the same day.

As part of the Labor Day celebration, 1,901 participating employers offering 154,470 jobs will be present at the event.

According to DOLE, the top vacancies this year includes the following: production workers, customer service representatives, cashiers, baggers, sales clerks, laborers, carpenters, painters, microfinance officers, financial advisers, service crew, cooks, waiters, truck drivers, nurses, property consultants, and tutors.

Job seekers are advised to prepare their resume or CV, diploma, transcript of records, and certificate of employment for those formerly employed.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

