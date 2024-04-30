DepEd suggests ‘aggressive’ ending of School Year 2024-2025 to speed up shift to old calendar

The Department of Education (DepEd) is heeding the call for a speedy return to the old school calendar.

In a hearing, the DepED said it has made an “aggressive” recommendation to the Office of the President to end the school year 2024 to 2025 by March 2025.

“In response to the recent clamor for a more immediate reversion to the April-May school break, the department has already submitted a letter to the Office of the President presenting other option, including a more aggressive alternative of ending SY 2024-2025 in March 2025,” DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas said in a Senate hearing.

“In the meantime, we respectfully appeal to the Committee to allow the President time to study the said options carefully,” the education official added.

Bringas explained that the move would mean school work on Saturday.

“It will have an implication on the school break for teachers because we all know that teachers to a proportional vacation pay (PVP) that is 2 months after each school year, and the PVP is computed based on the number of school days in a given school year, so there has to be a compromise there,” the official added.

Deped explains that rushing the school calendar would affect school rest days and work days.

“If we have 165 days we have to look for some days that will be devoted to ADM (alternative delivery modes like online classes or take-home modules) to cover some of the competencies that may not be taken up during the regular,” the DepEd official said.