LJ tried to save relationship with Paolo: ‘I asked him if he wants to take us back. Pero hindi na daw’

Kapuso star LJ Reyes has spilt details of her split with Paolo Contis in a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda on his Youtube channel ‘The Interviewer’.

The actress revealed that few days after their break up, she tried to save their relationship.

“Nagbaba po ako ng pride kahit alam kong ako po yung nasasaktan. Titiisin ko po yun para sa mga bata. Kasi inisip ko, baka kailangan nila ng complete family. Tinanong ko siya: ‘If you want to take us back?’ Pero hindi na daw,” she recounted.

When asked if still intends to get back with Paolo, she said: “Hindi po. As much as I really want a complete family, yung mga nangyari po, hindi ko po kakayanin na maging malapit siya sa mga anak ko… Ganun po kasakit yung mga nangyari, ganun po kahirap.”

LJ left for the United States together with her two children after their break-up.

“Si Summer po nag-aadjust pa. Si Aki naman sanay na sa pag-aadjust every time na nandito kami,” LJ told Boy.

LJ said that her mom was happy to finally be reunited with them. Her family owns a small business in the states and have their own jobs at the same time.

“Hoping po ako na nandito ang bata na makaka-enjoy naman siya,” LJ said.

She also defended her decision to let the public know about their split.

“Kung ako lang Tito Boy kaya ko manahimik. Pero I am a mother of two beautiful kids and kapag sila na ang apektado kahit sinong nanay would step up,” she said.

“There are stories out there na medyo twisted na po ang facts and ayoko pong umabot sa puntong pinabayaan ko lang ang hindi totoo,” she said.

LJ said that they left because they want to get out of their current situation and breathe so that they can recover.

“We left because we want to get out physically para we can recover emotionally and start to rebuild and recover po as a small family,” she said.