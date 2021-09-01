WATCH: UAE-based Pinoy kid gets standing ovation in America’s Got Talent performance

Ten-year old Filipino kid Peter Rosalita opened his semi-final stint in “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) with a standing ovation off his Mariah Carey performance.

Rosalita missed the first notes of his rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Without You” and asked the band to start over, but the young kid turned the tables around and belted a performance that impressed the judges.

Both the judges and the audience were so impressed that they gave Rosalita a standing ovation at the end of his performance.

“Your voice is as powerful as you are adorable. That little hiccup in the very beginning, you’re so young, I probably would have run off the stage but you held it together. You started again. You sounded amazing. Well done,” judge Heidi Klum said.

Judge Sofia Vergara, meanwhile, called Rosalita “a little boy with this diva voice.”

“What happened at the beginning was amazing because to me, it showed me the command that you have on the stage. You didn’t miss a beat. You knew what you needed to do, and here you are,” Vergara said.

Simon Cowell, who is usually deemed as the hardest one to impress, said he “absolutely loved” Rosalita’s performance.

“The fact that you knew that you missed the intro, you took control. We are a live show but, ‘You know what, let’s start again.’ I’m thinking, good for you! And then you delivered that amazing vocal,” Cowell said. (NM)