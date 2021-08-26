Alex Gonzaga asks police to release snatcher of her cellphone

Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga reportedly requested Makati Police to release the man who stole her cellphone.

According to Police Captain Edison Mabaet, head of the Makati Sub Station 7, Gonzaga’s assistant was inside a vehicle along EDSA trying to capture a photo of a billboard when three suspects snatched the phone.

Gonzaga was also inside the vehicle when the incident happened.

She wrote in a social media post on Wednesday: “Mabagal takbo ng trapiko kaya nung may pina-picture ako sa kanya biglang nahablot agad cellphone ko habang hawak n’ya.”

The actress’ driver named Arvi and some policemen nearby chased after the suspects, but only one was caught.

“Grabe taas dalawa kamay namin sa galing at bilis ng action n’yo mga sir,” the actress said praising the policemen.

She also thanked her driver Arvi for bravely chasing after the snatchers.

“Salamat din talaga sa driver ko, kay Kuya Arvi, kasi hinabol n’ya ‘yung mga snatcher at maraming motorista and mga kapwa na nasa kalsada ang nakihabol at tulong sa paghuli ng isa sa mga snatchers,” she said.

A follow-up operation was conducted which led to the recovery of the cellphone worth PHP80,000.

The suspect was later released after Gonzaga decided to no longer file a complaint.