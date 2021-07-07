‘Happy Heart’: Bea Alonzo expresses gladness following first guesting as ‘Kapuso’ on KMJS

Bea Alonzo recently expressed happiness at being part of “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” (KMJS) for her first project with the GMA Network.

The Kapuso actress, who officially became a Kapuso last Thursday, highlighted this by writing “Happy Heart” on Instagram on July 6 where she shared a photo of herself at their Zambales farm.

Bea Alonzo thanked viewers of the ‘Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’ guesting (my first guesting as a Kapuso) for making it a trend, and also expressed happiness in taking this step that had resulted in her discovering a lot about herself in the process.

She gave Jessica Soho a personal tour of the farm and shared stories about her humble beginnings in showbiz as well as her reasons for transferring to GMA Network. (AW)