EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Happy Heart’: Bea Alonzo expresses gladness following first guesting as ‘Kapuso’ on KMJS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

Bea Alonzo recently expressed happiness at being part of “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” (KMJS) for her first project with the GMA Network.

The Kapuso actress, who officially became a Kapuso last Thursday, highlighted this by writing “Happy Heart” on Instagram on July 6 where she shared a photo of herself at their Zambales farm.

RELATED STORY: Alden Richards reveals he’s a ‘long time fan’ of Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz

Bea Alonzo thanked viewers of the ‘Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’ guesting (my first guesting as a Kapuso) for making it a trend, and also expressed happiness in taking this step that had resulted in her discovering a lot about herself in the process.

She gave Jessica Soho a personal tour of the farm and shared stories about her humble beginnings in showbiz as well as her reasons for transferring to GMA Network. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

NCR to be Delta-resilient amidst ongoing vaccination – OCTA

10 mins ago

Duterte calls out Trillanes, Pacquiao anew: ‘They want to hold power’

23 mins ago

Haitian president assassinated at his home

28 mins ago

Alden Richards reveals he’s a ‘long time fan’ of Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz

41 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button