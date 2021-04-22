Julia Barretto tells Gerald Anderson she’s ready to leave showbiz for quiet life

Actor Gerald Anderson featured his girlfriend Julia Barreto in his recent vlog. The new content showed the couple eating some street food that Barretto has never tried before.

While doing the challenge, Barretto was asked by Anderson if she would be willing to leave show business for a normal life.

“Anytime. I always dream of living a simple and quiet family life,” she said.

Barretto said that she also hopes to have her own family in the next 5-10 years.

“Because I feel like at an early age, I was already exposed to this life because I grew up and my aunts would take me to their work, my dad and my mom. It was kind of the only life I knew so I felt like that’s where I was gonna end up. Now. But in the future, a simple quiet life is what I dream,” she said.

Barretto also shared that her best times with Andersons would be their trips together.

“The best. ‘Yun nga ‘yung hinihintay ko. I like, we talk about road trips from one state to another,” she said.

Early this month, Bea Alonzo broke her silence after her ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson made his relationship official with actress Julia Barretto.

Their break up was one of the most talked-about showbiz stories in 2019.

In an interview with Mega, Alonzo said that she felt she was scammed by Anderson.

“To be honest, when he ghosted me para akong na-scam. Apart from the whole infidelity thing, and the whole ghosting, I think I’m more mad when he gaslighted me, Alonzo said.

In an interview with Boy Abunda last month, Anderson recalled the ‘toxic relationship’ he had with the actress.

“Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa ‘kin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner and then nag-decide ako na mag-walkout and ‘di nagpapakita kahit kailan. ‘Yun ba ang definition or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic relationship,” he said.

Alonzo fired back and said that Anderson has not changed. “He’s not holding himself accountable. That’s what really gets me. He has not changed. Not a bit. He was only protecting himself. He’s selfish,” Alonzo said.

