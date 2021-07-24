Jennica Garcia unfollows estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco on Instagram

Actress Jennica Garcia has decided to unfollow her ex-husband Alwyn Uytingco on her Instagram account.

She also changed her Instagram handle from ‘@jennicauytingco’ to ‘@jennicagarciaph’.

Alwyn on the other hand is still following his wife on his account.

On a series of Instagram posts, Jennica defended her co-parenting set up with the actor and amid malicious rumors that they have reconciled.

“I can opt to just delete the comment and block this chismosa na feeling mas maalam pa sa nangyayari sakin sa personal kong buhay but I will just answer para tapos na dahil hindi naman ito ang magiging last time that this could happen at sa susunod di ko na kailangan sumagot pa ulit,” she said.

“My trip to Tanay won’t be the only instance where people would see the father of my children and me in one place,” Garcia added.

Jennica said that she will not be surprised if photos of them together will be shared online.

“I won’t even be surprised to see pictures of us in Tanay on the internet once I post this because when we were there, there were people who asked me for a photo and then there were those who came up to Alwyn as well for pictures,” she added.

She also clarified that being together does not mean they have already reconciled as a couple.

“For the one who left a comment that they saw Alwyn with us in Tanay. O TAPOS? Why did it come as a surprise that my children’s father and I are together in a particular place with our children? Does that mean just because we are together then we are romantically linked?,” she said.

Jennica insists they are now in a co-parenting set up.

“Hindi ba pwedeng we are thriving to co-parent healthily for our children especially since I am also with my parents family at sadyang assuming ka? It was NOT an Uytingco Family trip. Dapat ba pag hiwalay sa asawa not in good terms?” Jennica said. (TDT)