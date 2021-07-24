EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

COVID-19: Miss World Philippines coronation rescheduled to Aug 8

Fears about the spread of COVID-19 have lead to the rescheduling of the coronation event of Miss World Philippines to August 8 from July 25.

The Miss World Philippines in a statement announced that it is rescheduling the event due to the re-imposition of the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) restrictions by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“Miss World Philippines 2021 is postponed in compliance with the new IATF guidelines given today. Stay safe and we’ll see you all on the 8th of August,” it said.

The coronation event will take place at Okada Manila. On Friday, Metro Manila and four other provinces were placed under GCQ imposing heightened restrictions due to the local transmission of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Under GCQ restrictions minors aged 5-17 are not allowed to venture outside their homes and outdoor tourist attractions are also allowed at 30% capacity. The indoor dining is restricted to 20% while outdoor dining is allowed for 50%.

While Staycation hotels are allowed to operate for up to 100% venue capacity the government-accredited establishments may operate only 30% of their capacity
Besides Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao del Norte, and Davao de Oro have been placed under GCQ restrictions. (AW)

