LOOK: Miss World Philippines 2021 releases photos of official candidates

The Miss World Philippines (MWP) has officially released — on its social media pages — photos of the candidates, who will be participating in the MWP 2021 pageant on July 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The photo list highlighted 45 women competing to represent the Philippines in Miss World and other competitions like Miss Supranational and Reina Hispanoamericana.

The other titles also witnessing competition include: Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Multinational Philippines, and Miss Tourism Philippines.

The Philippines has only one Miss World crown, after actress Megan Young won in 2013. (AW)

Here are the photos of all 45 Miss World Philippines candidates for 2021.

