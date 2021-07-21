Entertainment

LOOK: Dominique Roque celebrates birthday with Bea Alonzo!

ACTOR Dominique Roque shared on his social media accounts that he celebrated his birthday in the United States with his rumored girlfriend Bea Alonzo.

Roque has been spotted hanging out with the former ABS-CBN star in California.

He turned 31 last Tuesday with family and close friends in the states.

In a series of Instagram posts, Roque shared a selfie of him with Alonzo both smiling for the camera.

Alonzo has been in the US for over a week now. She recently transferred to the Kapuso network.

Recently, fans of the rumored couple felt kilig over Roque’s comment on Alonzo’s Instagram post saying ‘i*y*.

