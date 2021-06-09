‘Ayokong babuyin propesyon ko’: Karen Davila admits bribery attempts

Veteran journalist Karen Davila revealed that she has received a number of bribery attempts in the course of her two-decade broadcasting career.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Davila said that she received various offers for her to change her stand on certain issues.

The anchor did not reveal the attempts but she specifically mentioned about an oil industry story.

“May ‘name your price.’ Sinabi ‘name your price kada buwan.’ What? And nagbanggit ng ibang mga anchors like si ganito, ito presyo niya. Si ganon, ito presyo niya,” she said.

Davila said that she was brought to ta restaurant and assured her that no one will knew about the offer.

The broadcaster declined the bribe.

“It was an oil industry issue. Minsan magugulat ka na it’s not the issues you think. Sabi, ‘Karen, no one will ever know. “I said, ‘I will know.’ And I said it is not true that no one knows… People will always know,” Davila said.

She said that more bribe attempts are being offered on radio due to commentaries.

“Ito po ang masasabi ko sa inyo na talagang with a straight face is, all the times na I have been offered I have never taken a single centavo in my life,” she said.

“Ayoko babuyin ‘yung propesyon ko. Hindi rin naman ako magiging ganito o rerespetuhin ng ganito kung kakalat din, ‘Ay tumatanggap yan.’ Kakalat yun e. Alam n’yo maliit ang Pilipinas, maliit ang news,” Davila added. (TDT)