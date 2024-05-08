Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

4 arrested after concealing P68.3 million-worth of illegal drugs in dog and cat food

Justin Aguilar 5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: PDEA

Authorities in the Philippines intercepted a shipment containing a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, suspected to be “Ecstasy,” cleverly concealed within parcels declared as pet food.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, successfully conducted a drug interdiction operation at the Philpost Central Mail Exchange in Pasay City.

The investigation revealed that the illicit drugs were disguised as dog and kitten food, shipped by a foreign national from Rotterdam, Netherlands, to a recipient in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

Prompted by this discovery, the authorities, including the PDEA, Bureau of Customs (BOC), Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP), and other members of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Inter Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), swiftly moved to apprehend the intended recipient.

Upon the consignee’s arrival to claim the shipment and presenting identification, law enforcement officers moved in to effect an arrest. The suspects, including the consignee and his associates, were apprehended for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the PDEA pending the filing of charges, while the confiscated drugs will undergo further testing.

