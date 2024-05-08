Arab Media Forum honours Emirates News Agency’s Director General with ‘Excellence Award’

The 19th Arab Media Forum has honoured the Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mohamed Jalal Alrayssi, with the “Excellence Award” as one of the winners of the Kuwait Creativity Award in recognition of his efforts in spearheading the enrichment of WAM’s news content, ensuring it continues to fulfill its vital role as an official platform and trusted source for communicating the UAE’s achievements to the global audience.

This came during a ceremony held today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, during which Nasser Al-Mohisni, Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, and Madi Abdullah Al-Khamis, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Forum, honoured the winners of the Kuwait Creativity Award which recognised the efforts of prominent Arab media figures at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait in the presence of many senior officials, stakeholders, and Kuwaiti and Arab journalists and media professionals.

On this occasion, Alrayssi expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, who, he said, has provided all means of support for the national media in its various forms and means over the decades to continue its constructive role as an active and influential partner in the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, those in charge of the Kuwait Creativity Award, the Secretary-General of the Arab Media Forum, as well as the award’s jury. He lauded the award for recognising the creative minds of Arab media and literature, whose contributions, he said, propel the advancement and rejuvenation of Arab media. He further commended Kuwait’s long-standing tradition of honouring Arab creators across all disciplines, underscoring the significance of this grand celebration.

The Kuwait Creativity Award’s reach extends beyond media, recognising a broad spectrum of achievers each year. It honours not only journalists and media professionals but also artists, doctors, inventors, writers, and institutions excelling in charity, environmental work, and various other fields.

Story from Emirates News Agency (WAM).