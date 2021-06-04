Dubai OFW turns to Tulfo after Alma Moreno allegedly flee from leased condo unit without paying dues

Actress Alma Moreno is in hot waters after she was accused by her former condo lessor—a Filipina businesswoman based in Dubai—of not paying the electric and water utility bills on top of five months worth of rent in the condominium unit she leased in Parañaque City.

The owner of the condo named Theresa Grenard sought the help of Raffy Tulfo, in a bid to compel Moreno to settle the unpaid rent and bills.

According to the Filipina, she reached out many times to Moreno but she did not receive any response from her.

Grenard showed a video of the unit that Moreno rented to prove her claim.

She told Tulfo that she initially did not want her unit to be leased out, but she eventually agreed since her brother was working for Moreno.

“Di ko po talaga pinaparentahan yung unit ko gawa nga ng pandemic at marami ngang hinihingi ang Azure para makapagstay,” Grenard told Tulfo.

The actress, she said, gave an advance payment worth Php35,000. Moreno was supposed to stay in the condo for only a month but it went on for another 5 months without paying the rent to the OFW.

The OFW was dismayed upon learning that Moreno left her unit without informing her and without paying electric bill worth Php 40,344.36

“Kahit di na po nila bayaran yung renta. Kahit yung baga Meralco na lang po ang bayaran nila na kinonsumo nila… sila naman po gumamit nun eh,” Grenard said.

“Hindi po sa akin nagpaalam. Tao po siyang kumausap sa akin nung August kayo pumayag po ako na tumira sila doon ng one month. Pero yung pag-alis po wala po akong alam,” she added.

Moreno was contacted for her comment but she declined to talk initially before sending a reply to Tulfo’s staff.

“Alam ng Diyos na wala akong ginagawang masama kaya di ko kailangang mag-explain sa inyo,” she said adding that she will just talk to Grenard’s sibling.

Watch the Tulfo episode below:

