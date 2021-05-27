‘I’m not available’: Rabiya Mateo dismisses break up rumors with bf

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has quickly dismissed rumors that she has already broken up with non-showbiz boyfriend Neil Salvacion.

She also quashes off rumors linking her to model Andre Brouillette.

In a photo, Rabiya shared a photo of her and Andre and used the hashtag “#Friends,” “#Workmates,” “#NoMalice” and “#ImNotAvailable.”

She also mentioned “#Empire” and “#Mercator,” which refer to their agencies run by queen maker and Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud.

The long-time boyfriend of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo has reportedly deleted his photos with the beauty queen on his social media accounts.

Netizens notice that Neil Salvacion’s accounts no longer have his photos with his Mateo.

The two have been in a relationship for six years.

Neil has been supportive on Mateo’s Miss Universe journey.

“I still get so emotional and felt so surreal seeing you achieving all the dreams and harvesting all the blessings you deserve for all the hardworks you’ve done since you were young,” he said during the beauty queen’s birthday last year.

“Being proud is an understatement to what I feel towards your success, you’ve sacrificed so much in life but manages to remain optimistic in whatever situation you’ve faced…” he added.

Netizens flooded Neil’s social media accounts with questions on why he deleted their photos. He did not respond to any of the comments.

But despite deleting Mateo’s photos, the two are still following each other. (TDT)