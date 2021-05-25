LOOK: Ruby Rodriguez starts new work in Philippine consulate in California

Long-time ‘Eat Bulaga’ TV host Ruby Rodriguez has shared a photo of her first day of work at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, California.

“First day of new normal for moi #workinggirl #subwayislife,” she said on her Instagram post.

Rodriguez has yet to disclose more details on her newfound job in the United States, it’s also unclear if she will no longer be working in Eat Bulaga.

Some of her friends wished Rodriguez luck on her new endeavor.

“God bless you on your first day at work, @rodriguezruby ! See you soon!” GMA Pinoy TV said.

“This is great. Congratulations!” former “Unang Hirit” host Rhea Santos said.

Rodriguez previously posted photos and updates when she arrived in Los Angeles early this month.