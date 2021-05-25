Entertainment

LOOK: Ruby Rodriguez starts new work in Philippine consulate in California

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Long-time ‘Eat Bulaga’ TV host Ruby Rodriguez has shared a photo of her first day of work at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, California.

“First day of new normal for moi #workinggirl #subwayislife,” she said on her Instagram post.

Rodriguez has yet to disclose more details on her newfound job in the United States, it’s also unclear if she will no longer be working in Eat Bulaga.

Some of her friends wished Rodriguez luck on her new endeavor.

“God bless you on your first day at work, @rodriguezruby ! See you soon!” GMA Pinoy TV said.

“This is great. Congratulations!” former “Unang Hirit” host Rhea Santos said.

Rodriguez previously posted photos and updates when she arrived in Los Angeles early this month.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Miss Universe Canada apologizes to Michael Cinco, Rian Fernandez

2 hours ago

Netizens surprised over Rabiya Mateo’s ‘new haircut’

15 hours ago

“He designed and made my wedding gown!”: Former Miss Universe Canada backs talent of Filipino designers

16 hours ago

JUST IN: Pinoy crew member with Indian COVID-19 variant dies

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button