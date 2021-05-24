“He designed and made my wedding gown!”: Former Miss Universe Canada backs talent of Filipino designers

Amid the ongoing controversies between renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco and the Miss Universe Canada organization, a former titled beauty queen from the said country continues to support the Filipino fashion design community.

Miss Universe Canada 2016 Siera Bearchell shared that it was through the pageant world that she found her lifelong friend, Filipino fashion designer Rian Fernandez, who she revealed even made her wedding gown.

“Rian and I became good friends after experiencing a lot of drama together and he designed and made my wedding gown!🤍 We saw each other again in Atlanta, Georgia at Miss Universe 2019. He is incredibly talented and his work is amazing. The pageant world can be a toxic place, but it can also be a place where lifelong friendships are created. I met @rianfernandez888 after an unusual gown situation at Miss Universe. Love you Rian!!!!!” said Bearchell.

Bearchell stated on Instagram that she had met Fernandez after an ‘unusual gown situation’ at Miss Universe.

“The whole story and conversation with Rian can be found via the link in my bio. It’s way too complicated to explain in a caption,” she said, adding that she’s sharing her “love” and “appreciation” for Rian, because he deserved recognition for his talents and hard work.

Bearchell admitted that while she doesn’t know much about the current drama, she remains grateful to have met Fernandes and vouches for the creativity of all Filipino fashion designers in general. (AW)