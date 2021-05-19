Pokwang offers her home to Miss Universe Myanmar

Filipina TV host and comedienne Pokwang has offered her home after finding out that Miss Universe Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin will not be safe to return to her country after speaking out against the military junta during the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

“Bukas ang aking tahanan para sa iyo miss Myanmar. Halika muna sa aking bahay papakainin kita ng roasted chicken at laing ni Mamang,” Pokwang said in a tweet.

During the 69th Miss Universe pageant, Thuzar made a strong political statement on the National Costume round saying ‘Pray for Myanmar’.

In a video, Thuzar said that she had donated all her savings to help the families who were killed because of the military junta.

“No matter what, I still try to make it to Miss Universe competition and hoping it will give me an opportunity to let the world know of our country and how our freedom, human rights and right to live are threatened,” she said.

“Myanmar deserves democracy. We will keep fighting and I also hope that international communities will give us help that we desperately need,” she added.

Thuzar made it to the Top 21 of the pageant and won the Best in National Costume.

In a post-pageant interview, Thuzar said that it will not be safe for her to return to her home country now.