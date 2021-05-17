69th Miss Universe to only have one Q and A round?

This year’s format of the Miss Universe will be relatively different compared to its previous editions, according to Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, changes that can be observed in this year’s format will be the removal of the continental category for the Top 21 and only one chance for a candidate to speak in the Q and A round.

Supsup said that the Top 21 candidates who aced the preliminary contest will be chosen at the start of the pageant in Florida.

They will battle it out in the swimsuit round for the Top 10. Then the Top 10 candidates will be competing for the evening gown round.

After the evening gown round, they will be trimmed down to five candidates who will compete for the question and answer portion.

Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo is eyeing the fifth Miss Universe crown.

Mateo is among the frontrunners to win the crown based on the predictions by various pageant experts and websites.

On Monday morning, the hashtags Philippines and Go Ibyang became the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

“Let’s Go!!! May last minute pasabog pa! Bring Home the Crown. Roar!!!” a netizen said.

“Goodluck Queen Rabiya! Whatever the results would be, I just want you to know that Filipinos are so proud of you. Go Ibyang! Bring home the crown,” another one said,

“Good Morning, PILIPINAS! Rabiya will raise our flag today. She will shine like the sun and rise like a phoenix in this competition. Mahal ka namin,” another one added.

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya has a great chance in winning the 5th Miss Universe crown for the country based on the predictions made by the pageant website Missosology.

A day before the pageant, the website says that Mateo lands on the 3rd spot in their final hot picks.