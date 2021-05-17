EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Jam Magno talk of the town on Twitter after Rabiya’s defeat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Social media influencer Jam Magno became the talk of the town on Twitterverse immediately after Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo ended her pageant journey at the Top 21.

Netizens were asking Magno if she’s happy now that Mateo fell short of the top 10.

RELATED STORY: Netizens to Jam Magno’s remarks against Rabiya: ‘Ikaw ba di salamat doc!?

Earlier, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said a social media influencer who bashed Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo can be declared “persona non grata” by the city of Iloilo if Ilonggos wanted.

“If the Ilonggos think she deserves it, why not?” Treñas said.

His statement comes after a social media influencer Jam Magno bashed Rabiya, who hails from Iloilo.

Magno mocked Rabiya’s national costume adding that she was rooting for Thailand’s candidate.

After the pageant, Magno posted on her TikTok account. She asked: “Are your bets in the top 10 or Top 5?” She followed her question with a big laugh and sigh.

@thejammagno##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##trending ##thejammagno ##tiktok ##truth ##facts ##Philippines ##tiktoker ##realtalk ##tiktokphilippines ##tiktokph

♬ original sound – The Jam Magno

Here’s some comments about Jam Magno:

READ ON: Iloilo City mayor says basher of Rabiya Mateo can be declared persona non grata

Some negative comments about Rabiya were also being attributed to have come from Magno.

Magno has yet to comment whether or not the tweets were from her. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Entering Saudi Arabia from Bahrain through King Fahd Causeway? Get your PCR test done first

6 mins ago

Four more long weekends await UAE residents this 2021

15 mins ago
Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

PH-UAE flight suspension: Here’s how affected travelers can rebook, refund tickets

1 hour ago

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacation

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button