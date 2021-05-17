Jam Magno talk of the town on Twitter after Rabiya’s defeat

Social media influencer Jam Magno became the talk of the town on Twitterverse immediately after Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo ended her pageant journey at the Top 21.

Netizens were asking Magno if she’s happy now that Mateo fell short of the top 10.

Earlier, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said a social media influencer who bashed Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo can be declared “persona non grata” by the city of Iloilo if Ilonggos wanted.

“If the Ilonggos think she deserves it, why not?” Treñas said.

His statement comes after a social media influencer Jam Magno bashed Rabiya, who hails from Iloilo.

Magno mocked Rabiya’s national costume adding that she was rooting for Thailand’s candidate.

After the pageant, Magno posted on her TikTok account. She asked: “Are your bets in the top 10 or Top 5?” She followed her question with a big laugh and sigh.

Here’s some comments about Jam Magno:

Sobrang bitter o galit? #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2020 hahaha!! Kung sasabak si Jam Magno, sa palagay ninyo mananalo pa ba ito bilang Miss Universe? Hahahaha. — Jhon Ray S. Manayan (@jhonkiel0921) May 17, 2021

Actually kung sino man ang talunan sa inyo dalawa, ikaw lang naman ang talo dito. Nagpapasalamat nga ako kay Rabiya eh. May laman ng utak si Rabiya, ikaw nagtataka rin ng mga doktor kung saan ang utak mo — Plump (@Plumpchy) May 17, 2021

Instead of bashing Rabiya, we should be comforting her right now. Imagine how she feels at this moment knowing that she failed to bring back the crown. So please, enough is enough. We are still proud of Rabiya no matter what. Her representing our country is more than enough — dionykook7 (@AlobaShane) May 17, 2021

Some negative comments about Rabiya were also being attributed to have come from Magno.

Magno has yet to comment whether or not the tweets were from her. (RA)