TV Patrol anchor Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19

TV Patrol anchor Bernadette Sembrano announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

Sembrano said that she is still figuring out from where she could’ve gotten the virus.

“I just wanted to inform you that I tested positive for COVID. Nagulat din po ako. Kasi wala akong nararamdaman at all,” she said on Instagram.

“In fact, I feel healthy. Wala pong symptoms. Pero meron kaming mandatory RT-PCR test sa work, so when it came out, nawindang din ako,” she added.

Sembrano said that not all people infected by the virus should be brought to the hospital.

“But anyway, I am coming out para lang ma-enlighten ang marami sa atin. Kadalasan ang iniisip natin, pag COVID, yun pong mga pasyenteng mahina ang katawan na may tubo, nangangayayat, inuubo. Pero marami po ang kagaya ko na asymptomatic,” she said.

She also expressed fear about the number of people who are asymptomatic and still out in the streets.

“Asymptomatic na feeling mo wala kayong sakit. Wala kayong COVID at patuloy po tayong naghahalubilo kasama ang ibang tao. ‘Yun yung nakakatakot kasi we can be endangering the lives of the people around us and the lives of our loved ones,” she said.