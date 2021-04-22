Entertainment

‘Parang grocery store sa laki!’ Angel Locsin to celebrate birthday with a community pantry

Actress Angel Locsin will open her own community pantry in Quezon City, in time for her birthday on April 23, she

“Bilang pagpupugay sa bayanihan ng mga Pilipino at sa mga nagtayo ng mga community pantries sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa natin, I decided to celebrate my birthday tomorrow by putting up a community pantry,” she said in a Facebook post.

The pantry is located at Titanium Commercial Building, 36 Holy Spirit Drive, corner Don Matias St., Don Antonio Heights, Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City

Locsin said that the pantry will be open from 10AM to 4PM, adding that it will remain open until supplies last.

The actress has been helping in the COVID-19 efforts since the start of the pandemic.

