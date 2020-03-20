Bela Padilla extends help to quarantine-affected vendors, exceeds fundraising goal

Actress Bela Padilla was seen feeding the homeless, informal workers, the elderly, and those working in the informal sector in Metro Manila amid the enhanced community quarantine.

The Kapamilya actress launched a fundraising drive after the imposition of the quarantine period to help the street vendors and was able to reach at least Php3.3 million.

She was able to raise ₱3.3-million in donations.

“During this inevitable pandemic, there will be a lot of Filipinos who won’t be able to rely on their normal sources of income. Our favorite taho, dirty ice cream, and banana cue vendors won’t be able to secure enough money to guarantee food for their families at the end of the day for one month until our community quarantine is over,” she said on her donation drive page.

After posting her appeal, the actress shared the following day that she received a donation worth Php2 million. Exceeding her target if 1 million pesos.

The AFP, through the Philippine Army, facilitated the distribution of relief goods.

READ MORE: Bela Padilla raises P3M for ambulant vendors affected by community quarantine in Metro Manila