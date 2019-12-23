Barbie Imperial fulfills dream house gift to family

Barbie Imperial has shared how happy she was to have finally fulfilled her pledge to have a house for her family, which she was able to do after four years since she entered show business.

“Dream come true! And I still can’t believe it. Bago matapos ang 2019, I finally have my own house!” Imperial wrote on her Instagram account.

She also shared a photo of herself with her family, including her brother Bryce and mother, Bing.

“Ang tagal kong pinaghirapan, at pinag-ipunan ‘to. Thank you, Lord!” Imperial added.

The young actress also thanked those who trusted her with showbiz projects, which helped make her dream of having their house a reality.

“Thank you. Dahil sa inyo napasaya ko ang family ko. Merry Christmas indeed!” she added.

Imperial also uploaded photos of the house’s interior including one of herself sitting beside a Christmas tree.