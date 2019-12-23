Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Dec 23 19, 4:40 pm

Mocha Uson: US won’t ban me

Dec 24 2019

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrator Mocha Uson does not believe the United States travel ban would apply on her due to lack of evidence, despite her having been a vocal supporter of President Duterte and vicious critic of Senator Leila De...

Lambanog poisoning death toll now at 15, 300 others hospitalized

Dec 24 2019

The death toll on the suspected lambanog or coconut wine has reached 15 on Christmas Eve according to Rizal town officials. Two more residents of Rizal town in Laguna died Tuesday morning after being rushed at the Philippine General Hospital and Rizal Medical Center....

1,800 passengers stranded in Cebu ports today

Dec 24 2019

Passengers were still stranded in the different ports of Cebu today as tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is still up in Central Cebu area and signal no. 2 is up in Northern Cebu as ‘Ursula’ approaches the Philippines. According to the latest data today from the...

OFW returns home after 6 years in Saudi jail

Dec 23 2019

The influx of passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport continues unabated. This, as more and more Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) return home this Christmas season. Amid the sea of people, OFW Evelyn Valenzuela came rushing to give her family a tight...

Barbie Imperial fulfills dream house gift to family

Entertainment

Dec. 23, 19 | 4:40 pm

Barbie Imperial has shared how happy she was to have finally fulfilled her pledge to have a house for her family, which she was able to do after four years since she entered show business.

“Dream come true! And I still can’t believe it. Bago matapos ang 2019, I finally have my own house!” Imperial wrote on her Instagram account.

She also shared a photo of herself with her family, including her brother Bryce and mother, Bing.

“Ang tagal kong pinaghirapan, at pinag-ipunan ‘to. Thank you, Lord!” Imperial added.

The young actress also thanked those who trusted her with showbiz projects, which helped make her dream of having their house a reality.

“Thank you. Dahil sa inyo napasaya ko ang family ko. Merry Christmas indeed!” she added.

Imperial also uploaded photos of the house’s interior including one of herself sitting beside a Christmas tree.

Latest News

LOOK: Christmas 2019 Mass Schedules across the UAE

LOOK: Christmas 2019 Mass Schedules across the UAE

Dec 24, 2019

Following nine days of the Simbang Gabi from December 15 to 23, Filipinos in the UAE are now anticipating to solemnize their Christmas celebrations as they will be attending the Christmas Mass scheduled tonight across the UAE’s churches. Here are the schedules for the...

