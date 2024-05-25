OEC sa UAE, libre para sa babalik na OFWs!

Securing your Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) might seem daunting at first. However, there’s no need to worry. As long as you can prepare the right documents and follow the necessary steps— you’ll be good to go.

Here is a quick step-by-step on OEC application, renewal, and a guide that will help clarify the usual concerns on OEC.

To start, it is important to note that the application for the OEC at the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai is currently suspended, however, this can be seamlessly done online.

#1 Verify your contract first!

Before you start your OEC application process, it’s essential to ensure that your contract has already been verified by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) or the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

To verify your contract, you need to prepare the following documents: employment contract, salary certificate, copy of your passport, copy of your valid visa or Emirates ID.

You may also need to prepare these additional documents: employment certificate, valid company ID, copy of your payslip for the past three months, and a valid labor card.

To know more on how to verify your contract, read here.

#2 HOW TO APPLY OEC ONLINE

Once that’s done, the next step is to either renew your OWWA membership or enroll if you’re not yet a member. Additionally, consider signing up for SSS and PAG-IBIG memberships if applicable. You will also need your return ticket as proof of your intent to return to your employment country—once you have these, you’re ready to apply for an OEC. Here’s how:

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE FOR APPLYING AN OEC ONLINE



Step 1: Visit the Online Services Portal of the Department of Migrant Workers

Step 2: Find e-Registration and click “Let’s Go.” Once you’re redirected, click on register.

Step 3: Fill up the necessary details and then click register.

Step 4: A confirmation of your information will appear. Make sure that you entered the correct details. After that, click yes.

Step 5: Your account creation result will then prompt along with your e-registration number.

Step 6: You will then return to the online services portal.

Step 7: Enter your registered email, click “Next,” enter the password that was sent to you via email, and then set your desired password.

Step 8: When you’re in the site, find “my profile” on the left side of the screen.

Step 9: You should update your credentials there before proceeding to the next step. Make sure that you have entered your passport data under Identification and beneficiary data on add beneficiary.

Step 10: Once done, you can go back to the dashboard, click Balik-Manggagawa on the right side of your screen.

Step 11: An initial assessment will show whether you have input your passport data as well as PAGIBIG data.

Step 12: After that, you will be asked to enter your return flight date, and then you can click next.

Now, here’s some good news for returning OFWS! If you already have a record with the OEC/POEA and are returning to the same employer, job site, and position, you won’t have to proceed to the next steps and can print your OEC directly. Plus, it’s free of charge!

According to the DMW, “the issuance of all forms of OEC for rehires or Balik-Manggagawa (BM) shall be free of charge and will not require an Official Receipt.”

Step 13: However, if you are a first-timer, you will need to fill up your contract details on the next step.

Step 14: Once done, click submit. Select a processing site, click next.

Step 15: Click on the nearest available site, select an appointment date, and screenshot your appointment.

Step 16: You can then process your OEC at your selected site or office in the Philippines. Don’t forget to bring along with you your verified contract as well as the documents that you brought when you had your contract verified such as the employment contract, salary certificate, copy of your passport, copy of your valid visa or Emirates ID.

On an important note, you need to prepare as there will be applicable fees for first-time applicants. You may also choose to avail and pay for other government-related services such as PAG-IBIG and SSS.

Now that you’re familiar with the steps, you might still have lingering questions about the OEC process. Here are some of the answers to the frequently asked questions regarding the OEC.

Ano nga ba ang OEC?

The Overseas Employment Contract is a document issued by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to Filipinos working abroad. It serves as a proof that you have been legally documented by the DMW or MWO, which also gives you access to benefits from the POEA and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), such as welfare programs, legal assistance, and other services designed to protect and support OFWs.

Bakit ko kailangan ang OEC?

You will need the OEC to leave the Philippines and return to your country of employment. This document is presented to immigration officials at the airport to confirm that you are a legitimate OFW. Plus, holders of the OEC are exempted from paying travel tax and terminal fees in the Philippines, which can result in significant savings for OFWs.

“Securing my OEC was like having a shield of protection while working abroad. It not only validated my legal status but also granted me access to vital support services that ensured my welfare and rights as an overseas Filipino worker,” said Aileen Albances, an OFW in Dubai.

How long is the validity period of my OEC? Can I renew it?

The OEC is valid for 60 days, with an option for renewal after it expires, in the condition that the worker is returning to the same employer.

Bakit ito ginawang libre para sa returning OFWs?

“By virtue of Department Circular No. 02, Series of 2023, Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) and OFW Passes shall be issued FREE of charge for rehired workers or Balik-Manggagawa. The issuance was in compliance with the instruction of the President Marcos to simplify the process and documentation of OFWs and to pursue automated services to ensure immediate delivery of assistance to them,” Attorney John Rio Bautista, the Labor Attaché of the MWO in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, stated.

Meron na bang online process sa pag-verify ng contract, which is one of the requirements for OEC?

This was asked by another TFT reader in a Tanong ng Bayan post. To answer that: Yes, there is an online process for contract verification.

One of the easiest ways to get your contract verified would be through online. All you have to do is visit MWO’s online portal every Monday and check if there is a new form available. When you see the notice regarding the new form, just click on it and once you’re redirected to another page click on “click here to apply.”

However, the online verification only accepts 500 forms weekly, refreshes every Monday and closes when the limit is reached or at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. So, you better act quickly and accurately or wait for the next Monday.

“Those who have their documents verified will automatically receive an OEC through the DMW e-Registration system,” said Attorney Bautista, the Labor Attache of MWO.

Aside from online, the contract verification can also be done through appointment, walk-in, or through an authorized representative.

Ano ang susunod na kailangan kong gawin pagkatapos kong ma verify ang aking contract?

After you have your verified contract, check if you have an OWWA membership. If not, then then you should visit the online portal of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai & Northern Emirates and book an appointment.

Prepare your original passport, verified contract, a certificate from your company issued within the last 30 days with a company stamp signature, as well as a payment of AED92. Then be present at the date of your appointment.

Bakit kailangan ang OWWA membership?

As an OWWA member, you are entitled to a range of benefits across various areas such as social benefits, education and training, reintegration programs, welfare programs, employment assistance, and health programs. These benefits collectively aim to enhance the socio-economic well-being of OFWs, ensuring you and your family receive adequate support both during your employment abroad and upon their return to the Philippines.

“OWWA membership has been my lifeline during my 5-year journey as an OFW in Dubai. It’s not just about benefits; it’s about the peace of mind knowing that I have a support system behind me, ready to assist in any situation,” said Nicole Mae Tan, an OFW in Dubai for 5 years.

With the steps and additional insights on the OEC, you’re now well-prepared for a seamless travel experience to and from the Philippines as an OFW.