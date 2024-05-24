OFW Guide: 4 ways to get your contract verified

As Overseas Filipino Workers, we must know the legal documents to protect our rights and ensure our well-being while working abroad. One of the most important documents we need to process would be verifying our contract. A verified contract is very useful especially when obtaining an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

Without this, you will not be able to proceed to the next steps in processing your OEC. Here are four ways you can get your contract verified:

#1 BY APPOINTMENT

When you need to schedule an appointment for on-site verification, just visit polodubaiportal.org then go to Contract Verification Info, and click on “click here to set an appointment.” Once you get a confirmed appointment, you may bring the complete requirements and visit the MWO Office located at the Philippine Consulate General at Al Qusais 3 in Dubai at the approved schedule.

#2 ONLINE

One of the easiest ways to get your contract verified would be through online. All you have to do is visit the online portal every Monday and check if there is a new form available. Just click on the notice and once you’re redirected to another page click on “click here to apply.”

However, the online verification accepts 500 forms weekly, refreshes every Monday, and closes when the limit is reached or at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

#3 THROUGH AN AUTHORIZED PERSON

If you can’t claim your verified contract in person, you may apply online using the same process above, and once approved, have an authorized representative go to the office to pay and claim it. This person should bring the following: authorization Letter with ID, a copy of the email notice of your approved application, and a copy of your passport and Emirates ID.

#4 WALK-IN APPOINTMENT

As a last resort, you can also do a walk-in appointment one working day before your flight. Bring your flight ticket and all required documents. This option is not recommended and should only be used if you’re short on time.

Now that you’re all set with your verified contract, the next step would be to either enroll for an OWWA membership or renew if you’re already a member. You may also choose to apply and pay for government-related services such as PAG-IBIG and SSS.