8 out of 10 expats optimistic of UAE’s steps to normalcy

The UAE adds another feather in its cap this week with two independent studies that ranked the country among the world’s most ideal places to live and work in, adding a huge boost to the value of its nation brand.

In the latest HSBC’s Expat Explorer 2021 survey, the country climbed 10 spots out of 48 global markets since last year, with the vast majority of expats (82 percent) feeling optimistic that life will be more stable and normal again in the next 12 months despite the global pandemic. The figure is higher than the 75 percent global average.

The survey also showed that they experienced a better quality of life with 86 per cent stating that life in the UAE is indeed better compared to their home country. This measure alone led six out of 10 expats to stay longer in the country than they initially planned.

In addition, 5 out of 10 stated that they are expecting a better work-life balance, with 53 per cent of respondents stating that they are expecting an increase in their income as UAE experiences an uptick in its economy.

Abdulfattah Sharaf, HSBC CEO for UAE and Head of International, attributed the UAE’s great leap in rankings due to its focus on providing convenience for its residents with ongoing infrastructure developments, quality of life improvements, as well as its efforts to drive innovation, inclusion, and diversity.

“The UAE being billed among the top five best places to live and work globally is inspiring and a clear indication of the huge potential that drives this country’s economy,” said Sharaf.

Strong nation brand

The UAE also rose through the ranks of the latest Brand Finance Nation Brands 2021 report, ranking as the 11th strongest nation brand – rising above the Western monopoly that has prevailed in the past few years.

Results from the study reveal that the UAE climbed three spots from 2020’s rankings with a total score of 79.1 out of 100 in its Brand Strength Index. The study includes results of the Global Soft Power Index – the world’s most comprehensive research study on nation brand perceptions, which surveyed 75,000 individuals from 100 countries.

His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, commented: “(This is) the latest confirmation of the excellence of the Emirati model in strategic planning and development. It confirms the nation’s success in establishing modern, open, transparent and interactive media communication with the public around the world, through which it has been able to present its many inspiring success stories.”

The study further revealed that expats think highly of the UAE’s Education and Science sectors, thanks to the ongoing success of its Emirates Mars Mission and its effective COVID-19 response.

Guiding principle

The UAE constantly innovates its policies to make the country more competitive and welcoming for all nationalities. The adversities of 2020 have turbo-charged the leadership’s reform drive instead of slowing the country down. Pandemic or not, this is a land of opportunities for most expats and the wise leadership values all those who contribute to its prosperity.

In the HSBC survey, the top three reasons cited by expats for choosing to move to the UAE are: to improve their earnings (56%), to progress their career (49%), and to improve their quality of life (43%).

But how can millions of career-driven expatriates from various parts of the globe co-exist peacefully? It’s the leadership that keeps the UAE a cohesive force, where the sum is greater than its parts.

The founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, had said, “No matter how many buildings, foundations, schools and hospitals we build, or how many bridges we raise, all these are material entities. The real spirit behind progress is the human spirit, the able man with his intellect and capabilities.” This is the principle that has guided the nation’s leaders.

Global model

Dr. Taher Al Ameri, the Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that the UAE’s current position as a global model in handling the pandemic boosted the confidence of expats who witnessed firsthand that the UAE is ready to manage and rise through challenging conditions.

“The UAE’s crisis management model has become an example to be emulated and is considered a unique experience in taking proactive measures to avoid risks. The UAE’s approach and its success highlighted the action model of national authorities which utilises an integrated ecosystem for managing challenges and risks with high flexibility,” said Dr. Al Ameri.

He also cited that the UAE achieved its prominent global standing thanks to public cooperation – particularly with its vaccination and testing drives.

“We are proud of the community’s role in supporting the national efforts, most notably its contributions to the success of the UAE’s testing strategy, as we are close to reaching 90 million tests conducted nationwide,” said Dr. Al Ameri.

As of press time, the UAE has already reached 96.45 percent of the population having received the first dose, and 86.45 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

