8 out of 10 expats optimistic of UAE’s steps to normalcy

Global expats rank the UAE as the best place to live and work in the region and 4th worldwide – here’s why

The UAE adds another feather in its cap this week with two independent studies that ranked the country among the world’s most ideal places to live and work in, adding a huge boost to the value of its nation brand.

In the latest HSBC’s Expat Explorer 2021 survey, the country climbed 10 spots out of 48 global markets since last year, with the vast majority of expats (82 percent) feeling optimistic that life will be more stable and normal again in the next 12 months despite the global pandemic. The figure is higher than the 75 percent global average.

The survey also showed that they experienced a better quality of life with 86 per cent stating that life in the UAE is indeed better compared to their home country. This measure alone led six out of 10 expats to stay longer in the country than they initially planned.

In addition, 5 out of 10 stated that they are expecting a better work-life balance, with 53 per cent of respondents stating that they are expecting an increase in their income as UAE experiences an uptick in its economy.

Abdulfattah Sharaf, HSBC CEO for UAE and Head of International, attributed the UAE’s great leap in rankings due to its focus on providing convenience for its residents with ongoing infrastructure developments, quality of life improvements, as well as its efforts to drive innovation, inclusion, and diversity.

“The UAE being billed among the top five best places to live and work globally is inspiring and a clear indication of the huge potential that drives this country’s economy,” said Sharaf.

Strong nation brand

The UAE also rose through the ranks of the latest Brand Finance Nation Brands 2021 report, ranking as the 11th strongest nation brand – rising above the Western monopoly that has prevailed in the past few years.

Results from the study reveal that the UAE climbed three spots from 2020’s rankings with a total score of 79.1 out of 100 in its Brand Strength Index. The study includes results of the Global Soft Power Index – the world’s most comprehensive research study on nation brand perceptions, which surveyed 75,000 individuals from 100 countries.

His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, commented: “(This is) the latest confirmation of the excellence of the Emirati model in strategic planning and development. It confirms the nation’s success in establishing modern, open, transparent and interactive media communication with the public around the world, through which it has been able to present its many inspiring success stories.”

The study further revealed that expats think highly of the UAE’s Education and Science sectors, thanks to the ongoing success of its Emirates Mars Mission and its effective COVID-19 response.

Guiding principle

The UAE constantly innovates its policies to make the country more competitive and welcoming for all nationalities. The adversities of 2020 have turbo-charged the leadership’s reform drive instead of slowing the country down. Pandemic or not, this is a land of opportunities for most expats and the wise leadership values all those who contribute to its prosperity.

In the HSBC survey, the top three reasons cited by expats for choosing to move to the UAE are: to improve their earnings (56%), to progress their career (49%), and to improve their quality of life (43%).

But how can millions of career-driven expatriates from various parts of the globe co-exist peacefully? It’s the leadership that keeps the UAE a cohesive force, where the sum is greater than its parts.

The founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, had said, “No matter how many buildings, foundations, schools and hospitals we build, or how many bridges we raise, all these are material entities. The real spirit behind progress is the human spirit, the able man with his intellect and capabilities.” This is the principle that has guided the nation’s leaders.

Global model

Dr. Taher Al Ameri, the Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that the UAE’s current position as a global model in handling the pandemic boosted the confidence of expats who witnessed firsthand that the UAE is ready to manage and rise through challenging conditions.

“The UAE’s crisis management model has become an example to be emulated and is considered a unique experience in taking proactive measures to avoid risks. The UAE’s approach and its success highlighted the action model of national authorities which utilises an integrated ecosystem for managing challenges and risks with high flexibility,” said Dr. Al Ameri.

He also cited that the UAE achieved its prominent global standing thanks to public cooperation – particularly with its vaccination and testing drives.

“We are proud of the community’s role in supporting the national efforts, most notably its contributions to the success of the UAE’s testing strategy, as we are close to reaching 90 million tests conducted nationwide,” said Dr. Al Ameri.

As of press time, the UAE has already reached 96.45 percent of the population having received the first dose, and 86.45 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

 

EXPATS SPEAK: What makes the UAE one of the best places to live and work in?

“The reason why this country is the best for me to live and work is that the government takes care of me, even though I am not local here. I know I am protected in everything I do. The Ministry of Labor and Dubai Police are there any time I need them. Especially now, that there is a pandemic. I’m really impressed that they don’t charge any amount to hospitalized people who tested positive in Covid. And of course thank you for the FREE VACCINE!  I am so blessed to be in this country! Thank you UAE!” – Alreen Joy Remo, Office Manager, 8 years in UAE
“Isa sa pinaka maganda n lugar though Arab country pero mga open minded mga tao at may freedom. Saka nandito mga kapatid ko at mother ko iwas homesick,” – Ronalyne Sibayan, Household worker, 10 yeras in UAE
“Most of my friends are asking me to move to other countries, but still my heart is with UAE. You are free what you want to do (not just illegal) while my heart is at peace cause I know that I am in the one of the safest places in the world. And I have the assurance that I will never be left behind with the fact that UAE is always updated in almost everything and first of all the new things. Cost of living is not that expensive especially when you know how to properly handle your money, you will have more extra amount for your earnings. It is the land of everything. This is a world in a country indeed that you have the chance to meet different people of different nationalities and know more about their stories while being here in UAE,” – Paul John Reyes, Nurse, 4 years in UAE
“UAE is one of the best places to live and work in simply because I feel safe and secure 24/7 unlike in my home country! I have got free benefits such as swab tests every 2 weeks, Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines without long queues! Expat’s Physical and Mental HEALTH is UAE’s top priority!” – Mary Ann Mendoza, Teacher, 8 years in UAE
“The UAE is the best place to live in because of the security it offers, indeed one of the safest countries in the world. The country focuses in improving your quality of life and provides, endless opportunities to everyone,” – Ninoy Paglinawan, Managing Director, 5 years in UAE
“UAE is my second home to me and my family. UAE is the best to live and work because of Security, peace and order of the country itself. People are respecting each other with their cultural differences. Women here are given high respect and the law applies to all. All employees are given equal opportunities and even in time of grievances in labor court,”  – Ameena Centeno, Executive Housekeeper, 21 years in UAE
“Safety is the number one aspect that makes UAE one of the best places to live and work in. Having the ease of mind with ones safety is very important, along with the health and welfare especially when your family lives here with you. In addition, the diversity contributes a lot with the wellbeing of the people with over 200 nationalities living in the same country, working together and cooperating one another,” – Romeo Borlaza, Oil & Gas Operations, 9 years in UAE
“UAE has been our 2nd home since 2008. We were away from our blood family but UAE gave us a chance to meet true friends whom we consider now as our family. There was never a time we felt taken for granted in this country. We are living proof especially during this pandemic as we were once COVID-19 patients too, and we’ve got the utmost care, service, and facility that we can not imagine.
And the best part of it – we need not worry of the meds & hospital bills, because the government paid for us. We love UAE because aside from the comfort, safety and joy that they bring from their colorful events, they also provide great opportunities for expat like us who only wish to have a better life. We believe that God is using UAE to be His instrument to flow out His mercy, care, and love to all of us! Thank you UAE!” – Michael & Carol Repe, in UAE since 2008
Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
