Filipino schools led by Al Ansari Education Group celebrate sportsmanship, unity at Directors Cup 2026

Filipino schools in the UAE, under the leadership of the Al Ansari Education Group, came together for the second season of the Directors Cup at The New Filipino Private School in Sharjah, celebrating sportsmanship, camaraderie, and community spirit.

Held Saturday, Jan. 17, this year’s event brought together five schools: Far Eastern Private School (Al Shahba and Branch), The New Filipino Private School, Universal Philippine School (Al Ain), and The New Filipino Private School – Ras Al Khaimah Branch.

The program opened with welcome remarks from assistant managing director of Al Ansari Education Group, followed by an inspirational speech from Philippine Consul General Ambrosio Brian Enciso III.

The traditional lighting of the torch added a ceremonial touch, led by school representatives including Maria Teresa Sales Al Ansari, managing director and owner of FEPS Al Shahba; Ahmed Al Ansari, managing director and owner of FEPS Branch; Nawal Al Ansari of NFPS Sharjah; Loai Younis, innovation director of NFPS-RAK branch; and Hamdan Al Ansari, branding and communications director of UPS Al Ain.

The day’s competitions featured boys’ basketball and girls’ volleyball, along with new student categories that brought extra energy and excitement. Organizers said the event promoted well-being, healthy lifestyles, and camaraderie among Filipino educators, students, and families, while strengthening unity across the community.

Following the success of the inaugural Directors Cup in 2025, this year’s edition continued to bring the Filipino school community together through friendly competition and teamwork.

