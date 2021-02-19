Dubai shuts down travel agency for unauthorized COVID-19 testing

The Dubai Economy has ordered the closure of a travel agency located in the Business Bay area for promoting illegal services through WhatsApp.

The authority’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector said that they received a complaint about the COVID-19 home testing service provided by the agency.

Investigation showed that the establishment used its WhatsApp business account to target customers. A link would be sent to the customer so that they can also pay for the services.

The travel agency was shut down and the DHA was provided with information related to the laboratories that cooperated with the violator.

The DHA reminds the public that only competent medical facilities licensed by the Ministry of Health & Prevention and the DHA are the only entities allowed to offer PCR testing services in Dubai.