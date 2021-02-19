Uncategorized

Dubai shuts down travel agency for unauthorized COVID-19 testing

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Dubai Economy has ordered the closure of a travel agency located in the Business Bay area for promoting illegal services through WhatsApp.

The authority’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector said that they received a complaint about the COVID-19 home testing service provided by the agency.

Investigation showed that the establishment used its WhatsApp business account to target customers. A link would be sent to the customer so that they can also pay for the services.

The travel agency was shut down and the DHA was provided with information related to the laboratories that cooperated with the violator.

The DHA reminds the public that only competent medical facilities licensed by the Ministry of Health & Prevention and the DHA are the only entities allowed to offer PCR testing services in Dubai.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of LOOK: Filipino-American engineer part of successful NASA Mars mission

LOOK: Filipino-American engineer part of successful NASA Mars mission

2 hours ago
Photo of UAE announces 3,140 new COVID-19 cases

UAE announces 3,140 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: MRT-7 now 54% complete, set to open in December 2022

LOOK: MRT-7 now 54% complete, set to open in December 2022

3 hours ago
Photo of Derek Ramsay spends road trip with Ellen Adarna, son

Derek Ramsay spends road trip with Ellen Adarna, son

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close