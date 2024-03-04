EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUncategorized

Son of Asia’s richest man hosts over AED 440 million-worth wedding party

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Courtesy: Anant Ambani/IG

The son of Asia’s richest man threw a pre-wedding party worth over AED 440 million (USD 120 million).

The three-day prenuptial bash, which was still four months before the actual ceremony in July, was attended by tycoons and celebrities from all around the globe.

Hollywood and Bollywood stars flew to the small western Indian city of Jamnagar on Friday where billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani kickstarted a huge pre-wedding party for his youngest son, Anant Ambani.

Many international performers and prominent personalities were invited among nearly 1,200 people on the guest list to celebrate the union of Anant and his bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant.

Both Anant and Merchant come from wealthy families.

According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $117 billion, taking the 10th place in the World’s Richest list. Meanwhile, Radhika is the daughter of billionaire Shri Viren Merchant, chief executive officer of the private firm Encore Healthcare.

Many famous international personalities performed at the event, including singer Rihanna, who was paid AED 28M for a one-and-a-half-hour performance.

 

Other high-profile guests on the list were Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft managing director Bill Gates, former U.S. President Hillary Clinton, and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

