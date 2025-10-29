Festival Bay Season 3 returns with a new chapter of cultural experiences and culinary delights

Dubai Festival City Mall proudly announces the return of Festival Bay Season 3, unveiling a vibrant season of entertainment, culinary experiences, and community spirit along its iconic waterfront. Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s season celebrates creativity and connection through every experience.
Highlights of Festival Bay Season 3
- Culinary experiences curated by Bay by Social: Returning for another season, Bay by Social brings together some of Dubai’s loved home-grown eateries. For savoury seekers, Shawarma Abu Al Abid and Salties serve comforting favourites, while dessert lovers can indulge in House of Pops all-natural treats, Churros Factory’s golden bites, and handcrafted chocolates from Choco Berry Boutique. Each concept has been thoughtfully selected to reflect the spirit of gathering and celebration.
- Concerts under the stars: Festival Bay Season 3 will feature a line-up of spectacular live concerts and performances throughout the season. The waterfront stage will host both regional and international artists, offering genres that span from pop and rock to Arabic soul. Set against Dubai’s shimmering skyline, each night promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, light, and community.
- DSF Nights: As part of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), DSF Nights will feature unforgettable weekends of live concerts, dazzling fireworks, and global family-friendly shows. With exclusive shopping promotions and engaging entertainment, it keeps the festive spirit alive all season long.
- Winter waterfront experience: As the city embraces the winter season, Festival Bay transforms into a lively winter escape. Families can explore festive markets, admire glowing light trails, and join creative workshops that capture the joy of the season. Every corner of the bay will come alive with activity, offering memorable experiences for visitors of all ages.
- Beyond Dubai: Festival Bay invites visitors on a sensory journey at Beyond Dubai, a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience that fuses global culture with local creativity opening in 2026. Designed as a dome featuring a 270-degree screen that transports guests through a journey of light, sound, and storytelling from all angles.
“Our goal has always been to create experiences that go far beyond traditional retail or entertainment. What we’re bringing to Festival Bay this season is a true reflection of how we, at Al-Futtaim, constantly think beyond boundaries – transforming every visit into a story of discovery, emotion, and connection. This experience is designed not only to delight our guests, but also to set new benchmarks in how lifestyle destinations engage, inspire, and celebrate communities in Dubai and beyond,” said Hayssam Hajjar, Executive Director – Regional Malls, Al-Futtaim Real Estate.
Festival Bay Season 3 opens on 24 October at Dubai Festival City Mall, offering a dynamic mix of culture, cuisine, and celebration redefining waterfront experiences in the UAE once again.