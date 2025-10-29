Festival Bay Season 3 returns with a new chapter of cultural experiences and culinary delights

Dubai Festival City Mall proudly announces the return of Festival Bay Season 3, unveiling a vibrant season of entertainment, culinary experiences, and community spirit along its iconic waterfront. Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s season celebrates creativity and connection through every experience.

Culinary e xperiences c urated by Bay by Social : Returning for another season, Bay by Social brings together some of Dubai’s loved home-grown eateries. For savoury seekers, Shawarma Abu Al Abid and Salties serve comforting favourites, while dessert lovers can indulge in House of Pops all-natural treats, Churros Factory’s golden bites, and handcrafted chocolates from Choco Berry Boutique . Each concept has been thoughtfully selected to reflect the spirit of gathering and celebration.

Concerts u nder the s tars : Festival Bay Season 3 will feature a line-up of spectacular live concerts and performances throughout the season. The waterfront stage will host both regional and international artists, offering genres that span from pop and rock to Arabic soul. Set against Dubai’s shimmering skyline , each night promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, light, and community.

DSF Nights : As part of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) , DSF Nights will feature unforgettable weekends of live concerts, dazzling fireworks, and global family-friendly shows . With exclusive shopping promotions and engaging entertainment , it keeps the festive spirit alive all season long.

Winter w aterfront e xperience: As the city embraces the winter season, Festival Bay transforms into a lively winter escape. Families can explore festive markets, admire glowing light trails, and join creative workshops that capture the joy of the season. Every corner of the bay will come alive with activity, offering memorable experiences for visitors of all ages.