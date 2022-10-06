Abu Dhabi-based mechanic from Pakistan becomes Mahzooz’s 29th multi-millionaire

An Abu-Dhabi based machine mechanic has become Mahzooz’s 29th multi-millionaire after winning a whopping AED 10,000,000 in prize money at the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw.

Saad, an expat from Pakistan who has been living in the UAE for the past 9 years is the second Pakistani national who earns the title of Mahzooz multi-millionaire. The first top prize winner of AED 50,000,000, Junaid, also from Pakistan, was the first participant ever to earn such title. Since then, Mahzooz has made 29 multi-millionaires and has given away close to 300,000,000 in prize money.

During the press conference held on October 6th 2022 to announce the latest winner, Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, operator of Mahzooz, said: “We are delighted to see that we have another deserving grand prize winner from Pakistan, and we hope that Mahzooz can give all those who have big dreams the good life they deserve.”

He added: “Pakistani nationals make up our third largest customer base. Over 190 of them were among the second prize winners of AED 1M, and 12 have won the raffle draw of 100,000 each.”

Currently, Saad lives in a shared accommodation provided by his employer. The 32-year-old winner has been a frequent participant of Mahzooz, purchasing bottles of water every week and his life seems to have drastically changed after matching five out of the five winning numbers.

Saad says that he chose the winning numbers, 5, 14, 18, 24, 35 randomly and has asked his wife to choose another set of 5 numbers, as part of Mahzooz’s new limited time offer which offers participants an additional complementary entry into the weekly draw, upon purchasing one bottle of water for AED 35. Although Saad’s wife carefully picked her line, it was Saad’s set of numbers that made him a millionaire in the end.

In fact, winning AED 10,000,000 came as a freeing financial support for Saad who earns AED 2,000 per month, working as a machine mechanic and operator at an aluminium factory.

Despite being married for four years, Saad has not been able to bring his wife to the UAE, because he is unable to afford an independent residence, and lives with other workers in a shared accommodation provided by the employer.

“I am my family’s only breadwinner, and I am responsible for both my ailing mother and sister, who lost her husband to a brain tumour last year, as well as her child”.

Saad was going for a night drive with his cousin and friends when he thought of logging in to his Mahzooz account to watch the draw. He was shocked to learn he had won AED 10,000,000, so he requested his cousin to stop the car in the middle of the desert to be able to fathom the situation. “I’m so happy. This unexpected gift came to me just when I needed it most, and I want to thank Mahzooz for making a difference in my life “Saad adds.

When asked how he intends to use the money, Saad said he plans to donate a portion of the win to the Pakistan flood victims, and he would like to use the rest of the money to bring his family to the UAE and start a business with his friends.

The 96th weekly live Mahzooz draw also saw 110 winners share the second prize of AED 1,000,000 and 4,102 winners bag the third prize of AED 350 each. Additionally, three winners took home AED 300,000 in the raffle draw which features three guaranteed winners every week. The total prize money won in the 96th draw was AED 12,735,700.

The limited-time offer is still running, enabling participants to avail a complementary entry into the draw, upon purchasing one bottle of water for AED 35. With the additional entry, participants get to pick an additional set of 5 numbers, thus, doubling their chances of winning.