Filipina takes home major prize in Index Exchange’s latest ‘Shan E Ramadan Season 4’ draw: Four more draws coming up! You could also be a winner!

A Filipina OFW emerged as the winner in the second draw of Index Exchange’s flagship campaign “Shan E Ramadan,” held at the Al Jurf Branch on February 19, 2025.

Now in its fourth season, “Shan E Ramadan” celebrates the courage and determination of expatriates in the country, especially Filipinos, who embody the bulldozer spirit by overcoming challenges to build brighter futures.

Index Exchange, a leading financial services provider in the UAE, recognizes their sacrifices and resilience, offering life-changing rewards. For OFWs, these include a home in the Philippines, a quarter kilo of gold, AED 50,000, and four SUV cars, symbolizing the dreams and aspirations that drive the journeys of every overseas Filipino worker.

Taking home one of these exciting prizes was Daisy Garate Sibonga, who made her transaction with Index Exchange at the Satwa Branch.

“Thank you, Index Exchange! I didn’t expect to win but I did! The prizes that I have won would really be a big help for my family back in the Philippines,” said Daisy. “I hope other hardworking OFWs will join their promotion because, who knows, they might be the next winner.”

Mir K Rasool, Index Exchange Chief Business Officer, emphasized the importance of this initiative, saying: “Expatriates are the unsung heroes who bravely navigate life’s toughest challenges, leaving their homes and comforts to provide for their families. Season 4 of the Shan E Ramadan campaign is our way of honouring their sacrifices, saluting their resilience, and expressing our deep gratitude.”

“This campaign is not just about rewards; it’s about honoring the courage of expatriates. Ramadan is a time for reflection and gratitude, allowing us to give back to those who inspire us every day,” said Syed Abdus Salam, Index Exchange Chief Operating Officer.

Dreaming of winning big like Daisy? The excitement isn’t over yet! Four more draws are coming up: the Sharjah Main Branch in Sharjah on February 27, Parco Mall Branch in Abu Dhabi on March 11, Satwa Branch in Dubai on March 20, and Hamdan Branch in Abu Dhabi on March 30.

The “Shan E Ramadan” campaign is running until March 29, 2025, honoring the “Bulldozers of Courage” who pave the way to success and motivate others to dream big! Don’t miss out on this incredible journey — check out www.indexexchange.ae or follow Index Exchange on their social media accounts for more information.