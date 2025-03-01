Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Reverse direction on EDSA busway to curb violations – Lacson

A footbridge or pedestrian overpass crossing the Northbound lane of EDSA near Guadalupe district. File photo.

As back-to-back violations have hyped up discussions on the EDSA busway, former Senator Panfilo Lacson has proposed a novel solution: reverse the traffic flow.

“Gawin nating counterflow yung bus sa EDSA, yung northbound hayaan mong maging southbound, let the problem solve itself,” Lacson said during a press conference of the administration senatorial slate Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Lacson said this system is in place in other cities, such as Taipei in Taiwan.

“Lahat iiwas sa head-on collision. At saka wala nang exempted,” he added.

The former lawmaker suggested that the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) should review his proposal and assess if the current infrastructure would allow the reversal of bus directions.

Former Senate President Tito Sotto, for his part, maintained that there should be no additional exemptions for the use of the EDSA busway.

“‘Di agahan mo ang alis ‘di ba? Bakit magkakaroon sila ng exemption? I drive myself everyday so I know how it is ‘no so agahan mo ang lakad mo. Bakit, presidente ka ba ng Pilipinas para exempted ka sa busway? Hindi pwede ‘yon,” he said.

Malacañang reminded the Philippine National Police that “emergency” situations are not a blanket excuse to disregard busway rules.

