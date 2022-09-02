Enjoy a variety of Mooncake flavors this Mid-autumn Festival

Your favorite Asian gourmet hypermarket, WeMart, is all set for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the biggest celebrations in the Chinese calendar every year. It originated from their celebration and adoration of the moon which is believed to give fortune, luck, and good harvest.

In Chinese culture, the roundness of mooncakes symbolizes completeness and togetherness. A full moon symbolizes prosperity and reunion for the whole family.

Round mooncakes complement the harvest moon in the night sky at the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Several mooncake flavors will be featured by WeMart during this year’s celebration which is set on September 10, 2022.

Apart from the well-loved Egg-Yolk Pure White Lotus Paste Mooncake and Lava Flow Heart Custard Mooncake, Filipinos can also enjoy a cheesy-delight with a bite of Cheese Flowing Custard Mooncake.

WeMart will also be featuring an elegant Fan-shaped Gift Box called Royal Gift which will make you feel like a royalty with its unique arrangements and assorted flavors of mooncakes.

You can also enjoy a mouth-watering RH Flavored Creamy Custard Mooncake and RH Flavored Snow-white Glutinous Seven-star Mini Mooncakes.

Apart from their featured mooncakes, you can also enjoy snacking with their individually packed fruit flavored mooncakes. WeMart offers strawberry, pineapple, and durian-flavored mooncakes.

Mooncake shoppers will also get to enjoy a special gift reward from WeMart with every purchase. They can redeem rewards of up to 20,000 points by buying bulk orders or Mooncakes during this Mid-Autumn season.

You can avail these special variety of mooncakes by visiting their branch near the Clock Tower in Deira or simply order them in the WeMart application that you can download via Google Play.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai