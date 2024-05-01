Gerald Anderson supports JoshLia movie comeback

Actor Gerald Anderson has expressed his support for the movie comeback project of his girlfriend Julia Barretto with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia.

“It’s exciting para sa mga fans nila, siyempre ‘di ba? I’m not sure ilang years ago sila huling nagkasama. But I’d been in that situation. Alam ko na marami silang mapapasaya na fans nila. They are both great actors, so alam natin na magiging quality ‘yung ilalabas nilang proyekto,” said Gerald in an interview with Cinema One.

Barretto and Garcia will be leading the film “Un/Happy For You” under Star Cinema and Viva Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils)

The ex-couple first started in blockbuster hit “Vince, Kath and James” in 2016. It was followed by their second film “Love You To The Stars And Back” and “Unexpectedly Yours” in 2017.

In 2018, they did the film “I Love You, Hater” and it was followed by zombie film “Block Z” the latter was their last film as couple.

Barretto and Garcia broke up in 2019.